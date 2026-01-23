Sydney Sweeney to Shine in Film Adaptation of 'Custom of the Country'

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney is set to headline and produce a new film adaptation of 'Custom of the Country', according to entertainment publication Variety. The film, scripted and directed by Josie Rourke, will see Sweeney take on the role of Undine Spragg, a determined woman striving to climb the social ladder in early 20th-century New York.

Rourke, acclaimed for her work on 'Mary Queen of Scots', expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating that Sweeney was a natural fit for the role. The character, originally crafted by Edith Wharton in her 1913 novel, has captivated readers with her complex charm and ambition.

Sweeney's previous project, 'The Housemaid', showcased her dynamic range and this upcoming role is expected to further establish her versatility. With a backdrop of significant economic and social transformation, 'Custom of the Country' promises a gripping narrative and a compelling portrayal of a bygone era.

(With inputs from agencies.)