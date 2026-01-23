Left Menu

VAGINE: Redefining Personal Care and Feminine Hygiene in India

VAGINE is an innovative women-led brand in India revolutionizing personal care and feminine hygiene. Leveraging real-world insights from women's lived experiences, the brand expands into the growing market, bolstered by institutional support for women entrepreneurs. VAGINE's approach emphasizes identity, empowerment, and practical solutions for women's everyday needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:44 IST
VAGINE: Redefining Personal Care and Feminine Hygiene in India
  • Country:
  • India

In a departure from the traditional focus on marketplaces and software, India's consumer startup ecosystem welcomes a fresh narrative, driven by women-led brands like VAGINE. With groundbreaking products, these ventures prioritize lived experiences over mere assumptions, fundamentally altering the marketplace for women consumers.

The expansive beauty and personal care market in India is witnessing phenomenal growth, projected to jump from over USD 31 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 49 billion by 2033. VAGINE exemplifies this trend, contributing through its unique, culturally relevant offerings and strategic expansion into the premium fragrance and feminine hygiene segments.

Institutional support has been crucial for brands like VAGINE, with programs such as Startup India and Start-in-UP fostering women entrepreneurs' ventures. Co-founded by Amisha Priyadarshi, VAGINE champions a purpose-driven approach, emphasizing femininity as a source of empowerment rather than mere aesthetics.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi lands in Chennai to address first rally of NDA ahead of the TN Assembly polls.

PM Modi lands in Chennai to address first rally of NDA ahead of the TN Assem...

 India
2
BOJ's Hawkish Stance Amid Yen Turbulence: A Balancing Act

BOJ's Hawkish Stance Amid Yen Turbulence: A Balancing Act

 Global
3
Russia Claims Control of Symynivka Village in Ukraine

Russia Claims Control of Symynivka Village in Ukraine

 Russia
4
Amrit Bharat Express: Boosting Southern India’s Rail Connectivity

Amrit Bharat Express: Boosting Southern India’s Rail Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026