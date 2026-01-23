VAGINE: Redefining Personal Care and Feminine Hygiene in India
VAGINE is an innovative women-led brand in India revolutionizing personal care and feminine hygiene. Leveraging real-world insights from women's lived experiences, the brand expands into the growing market, bolstered by institutional support for women entrepreneurs. VAGINE's approach emphasizes identity, empowerment, and practical solutions for women's everyday needs.
- Country:
- India
In a departure from the traditional focus on marketplaces and software, India's consumer startup ecosystem welcomes a fresh narrative, driven by women-led brands like VAGINE. With groundbreaking products, these ventures prioritize lived experiences over mere assumptions, fundamentally altering the marketplace for women consumers.
The expansive beauty and personal care market in India is witnessing phenomenal growth, projected to jump from over USD 31 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 49 billion by 2033. VAGINE exemplifies this trend, contributing through its unique, culturally relevant offerings and strategic expansion into the premium fragrance and feminine hygiene segments.
Institutional support has been crucial for brands like VAGINE, with programs such as Startup India and Start-in-UP fostering women entrepreneurs' ventures. Co-founded by Amisha Priyadarshi, VAGINE champions a purpose-driven approach, emphasizing femininity as a source of empowerment rather than mere aesthetics.
ALSO READ
Amrit Bharat Express: Boosting Southern India’s Rail Connectivity
HSG Laser Strengthens India's Metal Fabrication with Advanced Tech at IMTEX 2026
Bisleri Vedica: Hydration Partner for Lollapalooza India 2026
India: The Emerging Beacon of Growth in a Geopolitical Storm
Indian Auto LPG Coalition Advocates for Autogas Inclusion in Energy Study