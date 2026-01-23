VAGINE: Redefining Personal Care and Feminine Hygiene in India

In a departure from the traditional focus on marketplaces and software, India's consumer startup ecosystem welcomes a fresh narrative, driven by women-led brands like VAGINE. With groundbreaking products, these ventures prioritize lived experiences over mere assumptions, fundamentally altering the marketplace for women consumers.

The expansive beauty and personal care market in India is witnessing phenomenal growth, projected to jump from over USD 31 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 49 billion by 2033. VAGINE exemplifies this trend, contributing through its unique, culturally relevant offerings and strategic expansion into the premium fragrance and feminine hygiene segments.

Institutional support has been crucial for brands like VAGINE, with programs such as Startup India and Start-in-UP fostering women entrepreneurs' ventures. Co-founded by Amisha Priyadarshi, VAGINE champions a purpose-driven approach, emphasizing femininity as a source of empowerment rather than mere aesthetics.