The Classic French Galette: A Rising Star at Hyderabad's Roast CCx

Roast CCx in Hyderabad has seen a traditional French Galette pastry become a bestseller, thanks to Corporate Pastry Chef Joakim Prat's dedication to technique and consistency. The Galette is celebrated for its precise craftsmanship and has become a staple in the café's offerings, reflecting a shift in customer preferences towards classic, technique-driven pastries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Roast CCx in Hyderabad has witnessed the remarkable rise of a traditional French pastry, the Galette, which now sells out daily. Spearheaded by Corporate Pastry Chef Joakim Prat, the Galette has become a favorite due to its impeccable technique and consistency.

Originally introduced without fanfare, the Galette's popularity grew organically among patrons who appreciated its crisp, buttery layers and restrained sweetness. This reflects a broader trend towards classical, technique-driven pastries over trendy novelties in the city's dining scene.

Roast CCx, acclaimed for its commitment to quality and specialty coffee, continues to expand its menu, guided by Chef Prat's expertise and focus on culinary fundamentals. The café is now a multi-outlet brand in India, known for blending tradition with innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

