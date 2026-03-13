Left Menu

Empowering Women in Urban Water Services: AMRUT 2.0's Impact

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry hosted the AMRUT Mitra Mahotsav to showcase women-led efforts in urban water services under AMRUT 2.0. The event included over 1,000 women from SHGs and 300 officials, emphasizing women's roles in water management and plans to expand the initiative to 5,000 cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:45 IST
Empowering Women in Urban Water Services: AMRUT 2.0's Impact
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry organized the AMRUT Mitra Mahotsav on Friday to spotlight the contributions of women-led initiatives in enhancing urban water services under AMRUT 2.0.

The event, attended by more than 1,000 women from Self-Help Groups and 300 officials from 30 states and Union Territories, aimed to enhance women's participation in water management, according to Union Minister Manohar Lal.

Lal announced plans to expand the AMRUT Mitra model from 1,900 to 5,000 cities, promoting 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation, and creating more livelihood opportunities. Women representatives shared their experiences on improving community involvement in water management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026