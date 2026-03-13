Empowering Women in Urban Water Services: AMRUT 2.0's Impact

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry organized the AMRUT Mitra Mahotsav on Friday to spotlight the contributions of women-led initiatives in enhancing urban water services under AMRUT 2.0.

The event, attended by more than 1,000 women from Self-Help Groups and 300 officials from 30 states and Union Territories, aimed to enhance women's participation in water management, according to Union Minister Manohar Lal.

Lal announced plans to expand the AMRUT Mitra model from 1,900 to 5,000 cities, promoting 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation, and creating more livelihood opportunities. Women representatives shared their experiences on improving community involvement in water management.

(With inputs from agencies.)