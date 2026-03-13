Illegal LPG Cylinder Stockpile Uncovered in Pune

In the midst of a West Asia crisis coupled with rumors of an LPG shortage, an enforcement team unearthed 57 cylinders illegally stored at a gas agency in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad.

The discovery was made by the food supplies department following a directive from the district collectorate, which acted on a specific complaint.

Authorities commenced legal proceedings against the agency under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act for stocking the domestic LPG cylinders without requisite permissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)