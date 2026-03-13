Illegal LPG Cylinder Stockpile Uncovered in Pune
Authorities in Pune discovered 57 LPG cylinders illegally stocked at a gas agency in Pimpri Chinchwad amidst a crisis in West Asia and rumors of a shortage. This action was taken based on a complaint and led by the food supplies department under the district collectorate's directives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In the midst of a West Asia crisis coupled with rumors of an LPG shortage, an enforcement team unearthed 57 cylinders illegally stored at a gas agency in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad.
The discovery was made by the food supplies department following a directive from the district collectorate, which acted on a specific complaint.
Authorities commenced legal proceedings against the agency under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act for stocking the domestic LPG cylinders without requisite permissions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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