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Illegal LPG Cylinder Stockpile Uncovered in Pune

Authorities in Pune discovered 57 LPG cylinders illegally stocked at a gas agency in Pimpri Chinchwad amidst a crisis in West Asia and rumors of a shortage. This action was taken based on a complaint and led by the food supplies department under the district collectorate's directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:47 IST
Illegal LPG Cylinder Stockpile Uncovered in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a West Asia crisis coupled with rumors of an LPG shortage, an enforcement team unearthed 57 cylinders illegally stored at a gas agency in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad.

The discovery was made by the food supplies department following a directive from the district collectorate, which acted on a specific complaint.

Authorities commenced legal proceedings against the agency under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act for stocking the domestic LPG cylinders without requisite permissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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