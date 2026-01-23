Left Menu

Rang De Basanti: The Timeless Call to Revolution

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Rang De Basanti', inspired by Bhagat Singh and poet Sahir Ludhianvi, completes 20 years. Despite initial challenges, the film became a critical and commercial success, emphasizing youth activism and patriotism. Mehra now plans to address social media influence and farmer suicides in his future films.

  • Country:
  • India

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's iconic film 'Rang De Basanti' marks its 20th anniversary, resonating as strongly today as it did in 2006. Inspired by Bhagat Singh's ideals and Sahir Ludhianvi's poetry, the film continues to be a call to action for the youth, emphasizing patriotism and activism.

A commercial and critical triumph, 'Rang De Basanti' navigated the challenges of its release and poignant themes to make a lasting impact on audiences. Two parallel storylines intersect, dramatizing the lives of young revolutionaries and modern college students, urging the youth to actively partake in nation-building.

Looking ahead, Mehra aims to tackle contemporary issues such as the negative impact of social media and the tragic plight of farmer suicides, keeping his focus on creating cinema that challenges and inspires change.

