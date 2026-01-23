Odisha Honors Heroes: Celebrating Bose and Sai's Legacies

Odisha marked the birth anniversaries of iconic freedom fighters Subhas Chandra Bose and Surendra Sai with a series of dedicated events statewide. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, alongside Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and opposition leader Naveen Patnaik, led tributes to these national icons, described as 'sons of the soil.'

Subhas Chandra Bose, born in Cuttack in 1897, and Surendra Sai, born in Khinda village, Sambalpur, in 1809, are celebrated for their relentless fight for India's independence. President Droupadi Murmu praised Sai's indefatigable spirit during the 1857 uprising, highlighting his enduring legacy of courage and bravery.

Chief Minister Majhi participated in a Parakram Diwas program in Cuttack, emphasizing Netaji's enduring mantra 'Jai Hind' as a continual inspiration for Odisha's development. Meanwhile, the Sambalpur district commemorated Sai with a 'Tiranga Padyatra' and floral tributes. The events underscored the enduring influence of these freedom fighters on India's historical and cultural landscape.