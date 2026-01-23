Left Menu

Odisha Honors Heroes: Celebrating Bose and Sai's Legacies

Odisha commemorated the birth anniversaries of freedom fighters Subhas Chandra Bose and Surendra Sai with various events. Leaders, including the governor and Chief Minister, paid their respects. Public gatherings and tributes were held across the state, honoring their courage and influence in India's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:05 IST
Odisha Honors Heroes: Celebrating Bose and Sai's Legacies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha marked the birth anniversaries of iconic freedom fighters Subhas Chandra Bose and Surendra Sai with a series of dedicated events statewide. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, alongside Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and opposition leader Naveen Patnaik, led tributes to these national icons, described as 'sons of the soil.'

Subhas Chandra Bose, born in Cuttack in 1897, and Surendra Sai, born in Khinda village, Sambalpur, in 1809, are celebrated for their relentless fight for India's independence. President Droupadi Murmu praised Sai's indefatigable spirit during the 1857 uprising, highlighting his enduring legacy of courage and bravery.

Chief Minister Majhi participated in a Parakram Diwas program in Cuttack, emphasizing Netaji's enduring mantra 'Jai Hind' as a continual inspiration for Odisha's development. Meanwhile, the Sambalpur district commemorated Sai with a 'Tiranga Padyatra' and floral tributes. The events underscored the enduring influence of these freedom fighters on India's historical and cultural landscape.

TRENDING

1
MIT University Sikkim: The Rising Star in Vocational Education

MIT University Sikkim: The Rising Star in Vocational Education

 United States
2
Rescue Bengal: J P Nadda’s Call for Change Amid Crisis

Rescue Bengal: J P Nadda’s Call for Change Amid Crisis

 India
3
Mark McCall's 15-Year Leadership at Saracens Comes to a Close

Mark McCall's 15-Year Leadership at Saracens Comes to a Close

 Global
4
UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026