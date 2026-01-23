Rain Can't Dampen Spirit at Republic Day Parade Rehearsal

In a vibrant display of resilience, the 77th Republic Day full dress rehearsal unfolded in Delhi under relentless morning rain on Friday. Despite inclement weather, military contingents and cultural performers marched down the Kartavya Path, with proceedings briefly delayed but ultimately undeterred.

Officials noted that parts of the parade, including the much-anticipated flypast, were impacted by the weather. However, the marching contingents' high spirits endured, showcasing India's military strength and cultural diversity. The procession, featuring advanced weapon systems and artistic tableaux, maintained its ceremonial splendor.

In an innovative shift, the traditionally labeled 'VVIP' enclosures were renamed after Indian rivers. Although many spectators were disappointed by the absence of the flypast, they remained enthralled by the parade's patriotic theme centered on 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.