Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Oil Depot
The Ukrainian military reported an attack on an oil depot in Russia's Penza region, resulting in a fire. Kyiv's General Staff is currently evaluating the damage's extent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:08 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Ukrainian military announced on Friday that it had carried out an attack on an oil depot in Russia's western region of Penza.
According to a statement from Kyiv's General Staff, the assault led to a fire breaking out, and the level of damage is being assessed.
The implications of this strike remain to be fully determined, as officials continue their investigation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian military
- oil depot
- attack
- Penza region
- Kyiv
- General Staff
- fire
- damage
- Russia
- strike
ALSO READ
Defending the Zoo: Kyiv Staff Battle Winter and War for Wildlife Survival
Ratha Saptami: Karnataka Steps Up Forest Fire Vigilance Amid Rising Temperature
The Political Crossfire: Modi vs. Vijayan Over Violence in Odisha
Police Traps Notorious Gang Amid Gunfire Showdown Near UER-2 Flyover
High Stakes: Money Laundering Probe into Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy