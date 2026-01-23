Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Oil Depot

The Ukrainian military reported an attack on an oil depot in Russia's Penza region, resulting in a fire. Kyiv's General Staff is currently evaluating the damage's extent.

Updated: 23-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:08 IST
Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Oil Depot
The Ukrainian military announced on Friday that it had carried out an attack on an oil depot in Russia's western region of Penza.

According to a statement from Kyiv's General Staff, the assault led to a fire breaking out, and the level of damage is being assessed.

The implications of this strike remain to be fully determined, as officials continue their investigation.

