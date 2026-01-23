Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Book on M T Vasudevan Nair's Legacy

The daughters of renowned writer M T Vasudevan Nair have called for the withdrawal of a new book about his life, citing inaccuracies. The book by Deedi Damodaran and Echmukkutty is said to defame Nair and his family. Damodaran claims the book focuses on Pramila Nair and her writings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:27 IST
Controversy Surrounds Book on M T Vasudevan Nair's Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newly published book about the life of legendary writer M T Vasudevan Nair has sparked controversy, with his daughters demanding its withdrawal. They claim the book, 'Empty Space–Bashpeekrutayude Aaramviral,' is replete with factual inaccuracies and baseless allegations, intended to defame Nair and their families.

In a statement on social media, Sitara Nair, jointly with her sister Aswathy, criticized the book for not being fact-checked or endorsed by the family. She argued that much of the content, especially regarding their mother, Pramila Nair, is blatantly false and amounts to character assassination.

Co-author Deedi Damodaran defended her work, emphasizing that the focus was on Pramila Nair's literary contributions rather than the famed writer himself. Despite the objections, Damodaran maintains the book is a rightful exploration of a lesser-known figure in literary history.

TRENDING

1
BIS Seizes Gold Jewellery Over Hallmarking Violations

BIS Seizes Gold Jewellery Over Hallmarking Violations

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Canadian ex-Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin arrested, to face US charges

UPDATE 1-Canadian ex-Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin arreste...

 Global
3
Northeast India's Economic Boom: Tripura at the Forefront

Northeast India's Economic Boom: Tripura at the Forefront

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash

Rahul Gandhi's Memory Lapse Sparks VB-GRAM G Bill Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026