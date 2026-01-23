Controversy Surrounds Book on M T Vasudevan Nair's Legacy

A newly published book about the life of legendary writer M T Vasudevan Nair has sparked controversy, with his daughters demanding its withdrawal. They claim the book, 'Empty Space–Bashpeekrutayude Aaramviral,' is replete with factual inaccuracies and baseless allegations, intended to defame Nair and their families.

In a statement on social media, Sitara Nair, jointly with her sister Aswathy, criticized the book for not being fact-checked or endorsed by the family. She argued that much of the content, especially regarding their mother, Pramila Nair, is blatantly false and amounts to character assassination.

Co-author Deedi Damodaran defended her work, emphasizing that the focus was on Pramila Nair's literary contributions rather than the famed writer himself. Despite the objections, Damodaran maintains the book is a rightful exploration of a lesser-known figure in literary history.