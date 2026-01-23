Left Menu

Ramp-Up for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu: A Mega Congregation on the Horizon

The Andhra Pradesh government anticipates hosting up to 10 crore devotees for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, a major 12-day pilgrimage event. Planning includes expanding ghats and developing the Polavaram project to boost tourism and irrigation, with Chief Minister Naidu leading the preparations.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced plans to host 10 crore devotees for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, projecting the 12-day pilgrimage to become a monumental event. Scheduled from June 26 to July 7, 2027, the event will be held across six districts through which the Godavari River flows.

Preparations are underway with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu overseeing the addition of new 139 ghats, increasing the total to 373, for the religious gatherings. Naidu, conducting the mega event for the third time, stressed the importance of timely completion of the Polavaram project.

Aimed at transforming Polavaram into a tourism hub and significant irrigation source, plans include linking it to the national highway and centralizing the Akhanda Godavari project in Rajahmundry, enhancing the event's cultural and economic impact.

