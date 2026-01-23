Brand Beckham: A Family Trademark Saga Unfolds

In a surprising outburst, Brooklyn Beckham has publicly criticized his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, for prioritizing the 'Brand Beckham' trademark. The dispute highlights the growing trend among celebrities to trademark their names for commercial protection, a practice that is becoming increasingly common in the age of social media endorsements.

The controversy arose after Brooklyn claimed that his parents pressured him into relinquishing rights to his own name before his marriage to Nicola Peltz. This revelation sheds light on the Beckham family's strategic use of trademarks to safeguard their lucrative brand, which extends to their children as well.

Intellectual property experts note that trademarking a child's name for future commercial use is rare but not unheard of. The Beckhams' actions reflect a broader industry trend where famous families seek to preserve and capitalize on their names through legal protections, often leading to high-profile disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)