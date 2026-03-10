Left Menu

Alpine's Canadian Arrival: A New Chapter for Renault Sports Cars

Renault's Alpine sports car brand plans to launch in Canada by 2029. CEO Philippe Krief revealed plans to expand sales from mostly France to other European markets before targeting North America. The new A110 model, an electric car, may also have a gasoline version for the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guyancourt | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Renault's Alpine sports car brand is set to enter the Canadian market by 2029, CEO Philippe Krief announced on Tuesday as part of the company's five-year strategy update.

Currently, 70% of Alpine's sales are concentrated in France, but the brand aims to extend its reach within Europe, focusing primarily on Britain, Germany, and the Benelux region, Krief stated. Following this expansion, Alpine targets further international markets.

The upcoming A110 model will be built on an electric platform, adaptable to include gasoline engines, specifically to cater to potential demand in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

