TikTok Deal Finalized: A New Era for US Users and Investors

TikTok has finalized a deal to continue operations in the US, forming a new joint venture with investors like Oracle. The change brings questions about user experience and security implications, with key elements like the app's algorithm still controlled by ByteDance. Businesses and creators remain cautiously optimistic.

Updated: 24-01-2026 00:23 IST
In a significant development, TikTok has successfully secured a deal to remain operational in the United States, safeguarding the popular platform from a potential shutdown. The agreement, involving major investors such as Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX, comes after years of political uncertainty surrounding the app's future in the US market.

The deal was necessitated by bipartisan concerns in Congress over data security, leading to legislation requiring TikTok's divestment from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. Despite this legal backdrop, and President Joe Biden's signature on a ban law, the new agreement temporarily removes the threat of a shutdown.

While American TikTok users will see no immediate change in the app itself, there are looming questions about how the content algorithm, still licensed from ByteDance, will affect user experiences. Concerns persist about potential changes in content moderation and security, especially under new ownership ties to former President Trump's administration.

