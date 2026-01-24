Left Menu

Indian Duo Manush Shah and Diya Chitale Triumph at WTT Contender Muscat 2026

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale clinched the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender Muscat 2026, defeating China's duo in a thrilling five-game finale. This marks their second WTT Contender title, having previously won in Tunis. The victory boosts their international ranking prospects.

Indian table tennis players Manush Shah and Diya Chitale emerged victorious in the mixed doubles category at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Muscat 2026. The duo defeated China's Huang Youzheng and Shi Xunyao in a gripping five-game match at the Sultan Qaboos Sport Complex in Oman last Friday.

Manush and Diya, currently ranked eighth, had previously claimed the WTT Contender Tunis title. Their latest triumph in Muscat underscores their growing prowess on the international stage, especially after overcoming formidable challenges, including a comeback win against the French pair in the semifinals.

The pair began their campaign with a narrow victory over China's Chen Yuanyu and Han Feier, then pushed past Singapore's duo in the quarterfinals. These successes provide crucial ranking points, aiding their pursuit of higher-tier tournament entries. Meanwhile, Manush also impressed in the men's doubles alongside Manav Thakkar, reaching the semifinals.

