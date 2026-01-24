Exide Powers the Kolkata Literary Meet 2023: A Fusion of Tradition and Progress

Kolkata, often referred to as the "Cultural Capital" of India, is buzzing with excitement as it hosts the 14th edition of the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet. This annual event, running from January 22 to 27, is a testament to the city's enduring love for literature and intellectual exchange.

This year's meet is particularly notable for its collaboration with Exide Industries Limited, one of Kolkata's most esteemed corporate entities. This partnership not only honors Kolkata's rich cultural heritage but also mirrors a shared commitment to creativity and progress. The literary meet features an array of acclaimed authors, including Amitav Ghosh, Jhumpa Lahiri, and Kiran Desai, among others.

Exide Industries, deeply rooted in Kolkata's history while embracing modernity, exemplifies a balance of tradition and innovation. By supporting such a significant cultural forum, Exide reaffirms its dedication to fostering community enrichment and cultural discourse, sustaining the city's reputation as a hub of intellectual activity.

