Exide Powers the Kolkata Literary Meet 2023: A Fusion of Tradition and Progress

The 14th Exide Kolkata Literary Meet celebrates Kolkata's love for literature, with a partnership between the event and the respected Exide Industries. Held from January 22-27, it showcases renowned authors like Amitav Ghosh and Jhumpa Lahiri, illustrating the city's cultural vibrancy and Exide's commitment to community enrichment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:11 IST
Exide Powers the Kolkata Literary Meet, Championing Ideas, Stories and Dialogue. Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata, often referred to as the "Cultural Capital" of India, is buzzing with excitement as it hosts the 14th edition of the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet. This annual event, running from January 22 to 27, is a testament to the city's enduring love for literature and intellectual exchange.

This year's meet is particularly notable for its collaboration with Exide Industries Limited, one of Kolkata's most esteemed corporate entities. This partnership not only honors Kolkata's rich cultural heritage but also mirrors a shared commitment to creativity and progress. The literary meet features an array of acclaimed authors, including Amitav Ghosh, Jhumpa Lahiri, and Kiran Desai, among others.

Exide Industries, deeply rooted in Kolkata's history while embracing modernity, exemplifies a balance of tradition and innovation. By supporting such a significant cultural forum, Exide reaffirms its dedication to fostering community enrichment and cultural discourse, sustaining the city's reputation as a hub of intellectual activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

