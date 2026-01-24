Hindi Cinema's Milestone: Writer Gaurav Solanki Sets New Benchmark with 'Assi'

The Hindi film industry is witnessing a significant shift as writer Gaurav Solanki becomes the highest-paid crew member on Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film 'Assi'.

This development marks a landmark moment in cinema, highlighting the importance of scriptwriters. The film's poster proudly displays this achievement, showcasing Solanki's remuneration exceeding that of the stars.

'Assi', featuring Taapsee Pannu, explores the life-altering impact of an assault within a gripping courtroom drama, reaffirming the vital role of writers in cinema.

