Voting to be held at 2.19 lakh polling stations across four states and one UT; 25 lakh election officials to be on duty: CEC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Voting to be held at 2.19 lakh polling stations across four states and one UT; 25 lakh election officials to be on duty: CEC.
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