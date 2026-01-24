Left Menu

Unity in Diversity Emphasized by Mohan Bhagwat in Tribal Meeting

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the theme of 'unity in diversity' during a meeting with tribal groups. Issues discussed included religious conversion and flaws in PESA rules. Bhagwat reiterated the teachings of Indian dharma, emphasizing that all paths are valid. Concerns about PESA implementation were raised by participants.

In a significant closed-door meeting with tribal groups, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the importance of 'unity in diversity,' according to attendees. The meeting, held in Jharkhand, saw the participation of numerous tribal leaders discussing pressing concerns.

Various issues, such as religious conversions and alleged deficiencies in the PESA rules, were brought to the forefront. Bhagwat reiterated that Indian tradition teaches that all paths, despite their differences, ultimately lead to the same destination, reinforcing values embedded in Sanatan and Hindu dharma.

The PESA Act, enacted in 1996, aims to safeguard tribal rights in Scheduled Areas. However, Neesha Oraon, daughter of Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon, voiced concerns regarding the lack of customary law recognition in the newly implemented PESA rules in Jharkhand, which could adversely impact tribal communities.

