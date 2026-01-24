Uttar Pradesh: From 'BIMARU' to India's Growth Engine
Top leaders celebrated Uttar Pradesh's foundation day, emphasizing its development and cultural significance. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the state's economic resurgence, and Union Home Minister Shah praised the BJP's governance. Initiatives like 'One District, One Cuisine' were announced, aiming to boost employment and local delicacies' reach.
Top leaders commemorated the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, spotlighting its development strides and cultural richness. President Droupadi Murmu extended her confidence in the state's progress, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated its rise from 'BIMARU' to a crucial engine of growth in India.
Prime Minister Modi, representing Varanasi, acknowledged Uttar Pradesh's synergy between development and heritage. He praised the state's transformation and potential as an economic powerhouse and tourism hub, further underscoring its spiritual and cultural landmarks, including Ayodhya, Mathura, and Sarnath.
At a state-level event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah credited the BJP's governance for Uttar Pradesh's transformation. He announced initiatives focused on employment, like the 'One District, One Cuisine' program, aiming to enhance market access and branding for local delicacies, strengthening the connection between heritage and economic development.
