Trump Skips Super Bowl Over Distance Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will not be attending this year's Super Bowl, set to take place at Levi's Stadium in northern California, due to the distance from his usual retreat in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the NFL's selection of halftime and pregame performers, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and punk band Green Day, noting that their past statements and lyrics have criticized his political agenda.

Despite his objections to the entertainment choices, Trump clarified that his absence is not directly related to the performers. The NFL and the artists involved have not issued any comments regarding the president's statements.

