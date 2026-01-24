Trump Skips Super Bowl Over Distance Controversy
President Donald Trump will not attend the upcoming Super Bowl citing the distance as a reason. He criticized the NFL's halftime choice, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, and expressed dissatisfaction with the entertainment lineup. His absence, however, is not directly linked to the performers.
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will not be attending this year's Super Bowl, set to take place at Levi's Stadium in northern California, due to the distance from his usual retreat in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
In an interview with the New York Post, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the NFL's selection of halftime and pregame performers, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and punk band Green Day, noting that their past statements and lyrics have criticized his political agenda.
Despite his objections to the entertainment choices, Trump clarified that his absence is not directly related to the performers. The NFL and the artists involved have not issued any comments regarding the president's statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Impassioned Dispute: Punjab and Haryana's Decades-Old SYL Canal Conflict
Tragedy Strikes Afghanistan: Destructive Snow and Rainfall Inflict Havoc
Spy Games and Geopolitical Tensions: Iran's Influence in Bolivia
U.S. Wields Oil Revenue Control in Iraq to Curb Iran Influence
UK Economy Rebounds as Inflation Pressures Persist