'Border 2' Scores Big at Box Office with Thunderous Debut

The much-anticipated sequel 'Border 2' has stormed the domestic box office, amassing a remarkable Rs 32.10 crore net on its opening day, according to its producers.

The film, directed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films, sees Sunny Deol joined by an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Although the film marks a strong Republic Day debut, it faces distribution challenges abroad, specifically, its alleged anti-Pakistan stance has led to a ban in six Gulf countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)