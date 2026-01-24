Left Menu

'Border 2' Scores Big at Box Office with Thunderous Debut

'Border 2', the sequel to the 1997 hit 'Border', opened with an impressive Rs 32.10 crore at the domestic box office. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and others. Despite its success, it was not released in six Gulf countries due to its narrative.

The much-anticipated sequel 'Border 2' has stormed the domestic box office, amassing a remarkable Rs 32.10 crore net on its opening day, according to its producers.

The film, directed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films, sees Sunny Deol joined by an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Although the film marks a strong Republic Day debut, it faces distribution challenges abroad, specifically, its alleged anti-Pakistan stance has led to a ban in six Gulf countries.

