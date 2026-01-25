Left Menu

Ceasefire Ends with Rising Tensions: Syrian Government vs Kurdish Forces

The Syrian government and Kurdish forces' four-day ceasefire expired without resolution, with both accusing each other of violations. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's forces have made significant territorial gains, while the U.S. and France urge restraint. Tensions have escalated, with possible renewed conflict looming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 00:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A crucial four-day ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces has expired, escalating tensions as both sides accuse each other of breaching the truce.

The fragile ceasefire aimed to integrate Kurdish forces into state control; however, no solution was reached, leaving its future uncertain. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's forces have seized considerable territory, strengthening his regime's hold.

International players, including the U.S. and France, have urged restraint, concerned about potential human rights abuses. With military build-ups and continued hostilities, the situation remains tense, raising fears of renewed conflict in the region.

