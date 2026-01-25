Ceasefire Ends with Rising Tensions: Syrian Government vs Kurdish Forces

A crucial four-day ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces has expired, escalating tensions as both sides accuse each other of breaching the truce.

The fragile ceasefire aimed to integrate Kurdish forces into state control; however, no solution was reached, leaving its future uncertain. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's forces have seized considerable territory, strengthening his regime's hold.

International players, including the U.S. and France, have urged restraint, concerned about potential human rights abuses. With military build-ups and continued hostilities, the situation remains tense, raising fears of renewed conflict in the region.