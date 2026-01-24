ED Targets Smuggling with Property Seizure in Gujarat
The Enforcement Directorate has seized 14 properties worth Rs 11.3 crore in Godhra, Gujarat, due to a khair wood smuggling racket. The accused, including Mustaq Adam Tasiya and Mohammed Tahir Hussain, illegally felled khair trees and sold the wood. The investigation falls under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action against an alleged smuggling racket by attaching 14 properties valued at Rs 11.3 crore in the town of Godhra, Gujarat. Officials confirmed the attachment was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Implicated in the case are individuals such as Mustaq Adam Tasiya and Mohammed Tahir Hussain. They are accused of illegally cutting khair trees from various wildlife sanctuaries across multiple districts, including Tapi and Surat, without obtaining necessary permissions from forestry officials. Khair wood, derived from Acacia catechu trees, is prized for its durability and tannin content, playing a significant role in traditional medicine and local industries.
The illegal trading activities led to environmental degradation and loss of government revenue, with proceeds from these crimes reportedly amounting to several crores. The ED's probe, initiated after a 2024 First Offence Report by the Mandvi South Range Forest Officer, sheds light on the widespread environmental and economic impacts of the illicit wood trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
