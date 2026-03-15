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Kimi Antonelli's Historic Win: The New Prodigy of Formula One

Kimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old Italian sensation, clinched his first Formula One victory during the race in China, marking himself as the second-youngest winner in the sport's history. Mercedes secured a one-two finish, with teammate George Russell placing second. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished third, marking his debut podium since joining the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:11 IST
Kimi Antonelli's Historic Win: The New Prodigy of Formula One
  • Country:
  • China

In an exhilarating display of driving prowess, Kimi Antonelli secured his first Formula One victory in China, taking the top spot ahead of championship frontrunner, George Russell. The remarkable achievement propels Antonelli into the history books as the second-youngest race winner in Formula One, following the precedent set by Max Verstappen.

Racing for Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton claimed the third position, delivering his debut podium finish since his recent move to the Italian team. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, finished fourth after an intense battle between the two drivers, highlighting the competitive spirit on the track.

While Ferrari celebrated Hamilton's podium, the McLaren team faced challenges. Reigning world champion Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri were unable to start the race due to technical troubles, underlining the unpredictability and challenges intrinsic to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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