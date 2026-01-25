Legacy of a Legendary Journalist: Remembering Mark Tully
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the death of renowned journalist Mark Tully, acknowledging his significant contribution to journalism. Tully, known for his strong connection to India, passed away at the age of 90 in Delhi. His work has left a lasting impact on public discourse.
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of veteran journalist Mark Tully, who passed away at the age of 90 in Delhi. Modi praised Tully for his substantial contributions to journalism and his deep connection with India.
Modi expressed his grief through a post on social media platform X, highlighting Tully's unique ability to resonate with the Indian populace through his insightful reporting. The prime minister acknowledged Tully's enduring influence on public discourse.
Mark Tully's death marks the end of an era in journalism. As a robust voice known for his profound understanding of Indian affairs, Tully has left a significant legacy that will continue to shape perspectives and dialogue. Condolences pour in for his family, friends, and countless admirers worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Exploring Indian Heritage in Old Shanghai: A Historical Tapestry
ITBP Women Claim Gold, Ladakh's Ice-Hockey Hopes Dashed at Khelo India Winter Games
In an atmosphere marked by conflicts in many parts of world, India is spreading message of peace: President Murmu in address to nation.
Empowering India: Celebrating New Voters on National Voters' Day
Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth and on track to become world’s third-largest economy: Prez Murmu.