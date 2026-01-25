Legacy of a Legendary Journalist: Remembering Mark Tully

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of veteran journalist Mark Tully, who passed away at the age of 90 in Delhi. Modi praised Tully for his substantial contributions to journalism and his deep connection with India.

Modi expressed his grief through a post on social media platform X, highlighting Tully's unique ability to resonate with the Indian populace through his insightful reporting. The prime minister acknowledged Tully's enduring influence on public discourse.

Mark Tully's death marks the end of an era in journalism. As a robust voice known for his profound understanding of Indian affairs, Tully has left a significant legacy that will continue to shape perspectives and dialogue. Condolences pour in for his family, friends, and countless admirers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)