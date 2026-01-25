Left Menu

Himalayan Snowfall Disrupts India, Delhi Breathes Easier

Heavy snowfall and cold conditions continue to sweep across parts of North India, disrupting transportation and reducing temperatures. Delhi experiences a slight improvement in air quality amidst the cold spell. The India Meteorological Department predicts upcoming spells of rain and storm across different regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy snowfall has blanketed the Himalayan region, severely affecting highway clearance operations, while lower than normal temperatures hit the northern plains of India. In the capital, Delhi, a noticeable drop in minimum temperature has been recorded. However, the city's Air Quality Index has shown a slight improvement, maintaining its place within the 'moderate' category for a second day.

Cadging a respite from two days of closure, slight weather improvement in Jammu and Kashmir allowed partial traffic restoration on the crucial Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Operations are ongoing to ensure safe passage through snow-laden sections. Meanwhile, the harsh winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' continues to grip the valley with severe cold, particularly in Gulmarg, which saw a low of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecasters predict another bout of heavy snowfall in the higher terrains of Himachal Pradesh from January 26, while a 'yellow' alert has been issued for thunderstorms and gusty winds. Rajasthan and regions of Punjab and Haryana also reported freezing temperatures, while states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala brace for potential rains and thunderstorms this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

