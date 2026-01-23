Honoring a Hero: Modi's Tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, lauding his fearless leadership and patriotism. Modi's tribute underscored ongoing efforts to preserve Bose's legacy.

In a series of posts, Modi enumerated measures initiated by his administration to celebrate Bose's ideals, while criticizing previous governments for ignoring his significant contributions. Highlights included the launch of the e-Gram Vishwagram Yojana and the declassification of related files.

Commemorations also involved renaming islands and celebrating the 75th anniversaries of Bose's Azad Hind government and his historic tricolour unfurling. Modi emphasized these actions as part of a broader initiative to shed colonial mindsets and instill reverence for Bose.

