Teen Arrested for Sacrilege at Jalandhar Gurdwara

A 15-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly committing sacrilege by defiling the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib at a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Mahal Kalan village, as confirmed by local police on Wednesday.

The incident, where several pages of the sacred text were torn, prompted immediate protests from Sikh organizations demanding justice. Police responded promptly by detaining the accused, a Class 10 student, and filed charges under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Akal Takht's acting Jathedar, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, urged for a fair investigation and tasked a senior granthi with reporting on gurdwara management and the incident. Meanwhile, authorities assured that the situation remains peaceful and under control.

