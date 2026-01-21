Teen Arrested for Sacrilege at Jalandhar Gurdwara
A 15-year-old was detained for the desecration of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib at a Jalandhar gurdwara. Police swiftly apprehended the juvenile, ensuring communal harmony. Akal Takht's acting Jathedar demanded a thorough investigation and an update on gurdwara management following the incident.
- Country:
- India
A 15-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly committing sacrilege by defiling the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib at a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Mahal Kalan village, as confirmed by local police on Wednesday.
The incident, where several pages of the sacred text were torn, prompted immediate protests from Sikh organizations demanding justice. Police responded promptly by detaining the accused, a Class 10 student, and filed charges under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Akal Takht's acting Jathedar, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, urged for a fair investigation and tasked a senior granthi with reporting on gurdwara management and the incident. Meanwhile, authorities assured that the situation remains peaceful and under control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sacrilege
- Guru Granth Sahib
- Jalandhar
- juvenile
- arrest
- gurdwara
- police
- investigation
- Sikh
- community
ALSO READ
Busting the Nexus: Pune Garage Owner Arrested in Rs 2 Crore Drug Seizure
Driving Toward Safety: Punjab Police and NHAI Strengthen Highway Coordination
Builder Arrested in Noida Tragedy: Efforts Intensify in Investigation
Jammu and Kashmir Police Enforce Vigilance for Public Safety Ahead of Republic Day
Ayurvedic Doctor Arrested in Chilling Double Murder Case