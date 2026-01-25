Left Menu

Honoring Hindi: Kailash Chandra Pant Dedicates Padma Shri to Language Enthusiasts

Kailash Chandra Pant, a respected Hindi journalist and litterateur, has dedicated his Padma Shri award to all who tirelessly promote the Hindi language and literature. Pant, alongside three others from Madhya Pradesh, was recognized for his contributions to literature, journalism, and education, showcasing the value of such endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Hindi journalist Kailash Chandra Pant was awarded the Padma Shri, an honor he dedicated to Hindi enthusiasts globally. Pant, known for his commitment to Hindi literature and education, expressed pride in this national recognition, acknowledging those who contribute to the language's evolution.

In addition to Pant, recipients of the Padma Shri from Madhya Pradesh include Mohan Nagar for social service, martial artist Bhagwandas Raikwar for sports, and archaeologist Narayan Vyas. These individuals showcase diverse contributions from environmental protection to cultural preservation, all earning national accolades.

Pant's dedication to Hindi journalism is longstanding, with numerous awards like the Vishwa Hindi Samman to his name. His work through the weekly magazine Jandharma and contributions to organizations like the Hindi Bhavan Trust underline his lasting impact on literature and public discourse.

