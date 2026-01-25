Left Menu

Explosive Seizure Shakes Rajasthan: A Pre-Republic Day Alert

Police in Rajasthan's Nagaur district seized 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate and arrested Suleman Khan, linked to past criminal cases. The explosives were found ahead of Republic Day, raising alerts due to their potential use in major blasts. Central agencies are involved in further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:30 IST
Explosive Seizure Shakes Rajasthan: A Pre-Republic Day Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic pre-Republic Day bust, police officials in Rajasthan's Nagaur district have seized a colossal 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate, a material often linked to past explosions. The shocking discovery was made during a raid on a farm in Harsaur village, following a tip-off received by authorities.

The operation, conducted late on Saturday, resulted in the arrest of Suleman Khan from the scene. Khan, a local resident, has a criminal history, with three prior cases against him. This discovery underscores the potential threat posed by such explosives, previously used in notorious blasts including one near Delhi's Red Fort in late 2025.

Authorities also recovered a substantial cache of explosive accessories, including detonators and fuse wires. Preliminary investigations suggest Khan was supplying these to mining activities. Central agencies have been alerted and are expected to expand the interrogation as part of a comprehensive probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026