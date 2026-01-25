Explosive Seizure Shakes Rajasthan: A Pre-Republic Day Alert

In a dramatic pre-Republic Day bust, police officials in Rajasthan's Nagaur district have seized a colossal 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate, a material often linked to past explosions. The shocking discovery was made during a raid on a farm in Harsaur village, following a tip-off received by authorities.

The operation, conducted late on Saturday, resulted in the arrest of Suleman Khan from the scene. Khan, a local resident, has a criminal history, with three prior cases against him. This discovery underscores the potential threat posed by such explosives, previously used in notorious blasts including one near Delhi's Red Fort in late 2025.

Authorities also recovered a substantial cache of explosive accessories, including detonators and fuse wires. Preliminary investigations suggest Khan was supplying these to mining activities. Central agencies have been alerted and are expected to expand the interrogation as part of a comprehensive probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)