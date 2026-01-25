Heightened Security at India-Nepal Border Amid Republic Day Threat

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has bolstered security along the India-Nepal border following intelligence warnings of possible 'anti-national elements' planning disruptions on Republic Day.

Comprehensive security measures, including 24-hour patrols and increased monitoring of roads, forests, and waterways, have been implemented to curb any untoward incidents.

Border crossings are under strict scrutiny, with identity checks mandatory for everyone, while dog squads and face detection devices add layers of protection, reflecting heightened alertness in anticipation of January 26 activities.

