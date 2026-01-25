Heightened Security at India-Nepal Border Amid Republic Day Threat
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has increased security along the India-Nepal border following intelligence reports of potential threats by anti-national elements on Republic Day. Enhanced vigilance measures include round-the-clock patrols, facial recognition technology, and identity checks across border areas to ensure public safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:48 IST
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has bolstered security along the India-Nepal border following intelligence warnings of possible 'anti-national elements' planning disruptions on Republic Day.
Comprehensive security measures, including 24-hour patrols and increased monitoring of roads, forests, and waterways, have been implemented to curb any untoward incidents.
Border crossings are under strict scrutiny, with identity checks mandatory for everyone, while dog squads and face detection devices add layers of protection, reflecting heightened alertness in anticipation of January 26 activities.
