Left Menu

Legendary Actor Dharmendra Honored with Padma Vibhushan

Legendary actor Dharmendra was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, as announced by the government. Hema Malini, an actor-turned-politician, praised the decision, highlighting his decades-long contributions to Indian cinema. The announcement was part of the 2026 Padma Awards, where 131 awards were conferred, including five Padma Vibhushans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:22 IST
Legendary Actor Dharmendra Honored with Padma Vibhushan
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actor Dharmendra has been posthumously honored with the Padma Vibhushan, the government announced on Sunday. The prestigious award recognizes his monumental contributions to Indian cinema over six decades.

Speaking to PTI, Hema Malini, actor-turned-politician and Dharmendra's long-time colleague, lauded the decision, stating that his work transcended films and embodied the spirit and traditions of India.

The 2026 Padma Awards see a total of 131 recipients, including five Padma Vibhushans, 13 Padma Bhushans, and 113 Padma Shris. The honors include recognition for Dharmendra and Kerala's former chief minister V S Achuthanandan.

TRENDING

1
A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026