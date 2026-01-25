Legendary Actor Dharmendra Honored with Padma Vibhushan

Legendary actor Dharmendra has been posthumously honored with the Padma Vibhushan, the government announced on Sunday. The prestigious award recognizes his monumental contributions to Indian cinema over six decades.

Speaking to PTI, Hema Malini, actor-turned-politician and Dharmendra's long-time colleague, lauded the decision, stating that his work transcended films and embodied the spirit and traditions of India.

The 2026 Padma Awards see a total of 131 recipients, including five Padma Vibhushans, 13 Padma Bhushans, and 113 Padma Shris. The honors include recognition for Dharmendra and Kerala's former chief minister V S Achuthanandan.