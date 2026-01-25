Legendary Actor Dharmendra Honored with Padma Vibhushan
Legendary actor Dharmendra was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, as announced by the government. Hema Malini, an actor-turned-politician, praised the decision, highlighting his decades-long contributions to Indian cinema. The announcement was part of the 2026 Padma Awards, where 131 awards were conferred, including five Padma Vibhushans.
Legendary actor Dharmendra has been posthumously honored with the Padma Vibhushan, the government announced on Sunday. The prestigious award recognizes his monumental contributions to Indian cinema over six decades.
Speaking to PTI, Hema Malini, actor-turned-politician and Dharmendra's long-time colleague, lauded the decision, stating that his work transcended films and embodied the spirit and traditions of India.
The 2026 Padma Awards see a total of 131 recipients, including five Padma Vibhushans, 13 Padma Bhushans, and 113 Padma Shris. The honors include recognition for Dharmendra and Kerala's former chief minister V S Achuthanandan.
