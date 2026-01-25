Left Menu

Celebrating a Legend: Dharmendra's Legacy Honored with Posthumous Padma Vibhushan

Hema Malini honors her late husband, actor Dharmendra, as he receives the prestigious Padma Vibhushan posthumously for his significant contributions to Hindi cinema. With over six decades in the industry and more than 300 films, Dharmendra has left an indelible mark on Indian film and inspired countless individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:20 IST
Celebrating a Legend: Dharmendra's Legacy Honored with Posthumous Padma Vibhushan
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated actor turned politician, Hema Malini, expressed her joy as her late husband, Dharmendra, received the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. She highlighted his invaluable contributions to Hindi cinema over his illustrious career.

Dharmendra, who passed away just weeks before his 90th birthday, was a beloved figure in the film industry, renowned for his memorable roles that have made a lasting impact on audiences.

Spanning 65 years and featuring in over 300 films, Dharmendra's career is a testament to his talent. Awarded a Padma Bhushan and a National Film Award, his legacy continues to inspire aspiring actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026