Celebrating a Legend: Dharmendra's Legacy Honored with Posthumous Padma Vibhushan
Hema Malini honors her late husband, actor Dharmendra, as he receives the prestigious Padma Vibhushan posthumously for his significant contributions to Hindi cinema. With over six decades in the industry and more than 300 films, Dharmendra has left an indelible mark on Indian film and inspired countless individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:20 IST
Celebrated actor turned politician, Hema Malini, expressed her joy as her late husband, Dharmendra, received the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. She highlighted his invaluable contributions to Hindi cinema over his illustrious career.
Dharmendra, who passed away just weeks before his 90th birthday, was a beloved figure in the film industry, renowned for his memorable roles that have made a lasting impact on audiences.
Spanning 65 years and featuring in over 300 films, Dharmendra's career is a testament to his talent. Awarded a Padma Bhushan and a National Film Award, his legacy continues to inspire aspiring actors.
