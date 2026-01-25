Pope Leo Calls for Peace Amid Ongoing Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Pope Leo has urged an immediate resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, highlighting the severe impact of Russian attacks on civilians. Speaking after his weekly Angelus prayer, Pope Leo emphasized the dire humanitarian situation as winter approaches and called for intensified peace efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:51 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Leo on Sunday condemned the continuing Russian attacks against Ukraine, underscoring the dire implications for civilians as winter looms.
In his address following the weekly Angelus prayer, he stressed, "The protracted hostilities... have increasingly serious implications for civilians."
Pope Leo appealed for global efforts to bring about an end to the conflict, insisting, "I urge everyone to intensify their efforts to end this war."
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Leo
- Ukraine
- Russia
- conflict
- civilians
- winter
- peace
- war
- call to action
- Angelus prayer
ALSO READ
Winter Storm Disrupts Air Travel Across the U.S.
Historic Winter Storm Causes Travel Chaos and Power Outages Across the U.S.
Saudi Arabia's Asian Winter Games: Postponed Amid Strategic Shift
Monster Winter Storm Causes Widespread Chaos Across U.S.
Historic Winter Storm Grounds Flights and Threatens Power Outages Across America