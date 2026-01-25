Left Menu

Pope Leo Calls for Peace Amid Ongoing Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Pope Leo has urged an immediate resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, highlighting the severe impact of Russian attacks on civilians. Speaking after his weekly Angelus prayer, Pope Leo emphasized the dire humanitarian situation as winter approaches and called for intensified peace efforts.

Pope Leo on Sunday condemned the continuing Russian attacks against Ukraine, underscoring the dire implications for civilians as winter looms.

In his address following the weekly Angelus prayer, he stressed, "The protracted hostilities... have increasingly serious implications for civilians."

Pope Leo appealed for global efforts to bring about an end to the conflict, insisting, "I urge everyone to intensify their efforts to end this war."

