CRPF Bravery Honored: Shaurya Chakra Among 13 Gallantry Medals Awarded
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of India has been awarded 13 gallantry medals, including a Shaurya Chakra, on the 77th Republic Day for their bravery in thwarting insurgent attacks across various regions. This recognition highlights the CRPF's commitment to national security and valor in difficult circumstances.
- India
On the eve of India's 77th Republic Day, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received accolades for bravery with 13 gallantry medals, including the prestigious Shaurya Chakra, awarded to Officer Vipin Wilson for repelling an insurgent attack in Manipur.
This makes the CRPF the only Central Armed Police Force awarded for valor this time, celebrated under the Union Home Ministry's command.
The CRPF's dedication to national security is evident with their primary operations spanning anti-Naxal efforts, counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and Northeast India counter-insurgency, supported by over 3.25 lakh personnel.
