Left Menu

Honoring Bravery: Maharashtra Police Recognized for Gallant Service

Seventy-five Maharashtra police personnel have been awarded medals on Republic Day for gallantry and service. Thirty-one honorees from Gadchiroli are recognized for their fight against Naxalism. The overall list includes President's Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service recipients, highlighting acts of bravery and devoted service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:42 IST
Honoring Bravery: Maharashtra Police Recognized for Gallant Service
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seventy-five Maharashtra police officers have been honored with medals on Republic Day, with 31 personnel from Gadchiroli recognized for gallantry in combating Naxalism. An official disclosed the awardees as part of Republic Day celebrations, showcasing the bravery and dedication of the state police.

The Union Home Ministry released a list of 982 police, fire, home guard, and civil defense personnel receiving medals for gallantry and service, a traditional practice leading up to Republic Day. This includes 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 756 Medals for Meritorious Service, highlighting the exemplary performance of officers and personnel nationwide.

Pride in Gadchiroli, the list includes naik constable Bitaji Veladi and constable Kare Irpa Atram, who died fighting Left Wing Extremism. Other awardees include Constable Mohan Lacchu Usendi, Assistant Inspector Amol Phadtare, and others. Additional police leaders, such as DCP Balkrishna Yadav, recognized for implementing vital projects like CCTV surveillance and tactical communications, were also honored as meritorious service awardees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026