Honoring Bravery: Maharashtra Police Recognized for Gallant Service
Seventy-five Maharashtra police personnel have been awarded medals on Republic Day for gallantry and service. Thirty-one honorees from Gadchiroli are recognized for their fight against Naxalism. The overall list includes President's Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service recipients, highlighting acts of bravery and devoted service.
- Country:
- India
Seventy-five Maharashtra police officers have been honored with medals on Republic Day, with 31 personnel from Gadchiroli recognized for gallantry in combating Naxalism. An official disclosed the awardees as part of Republic Day celebrations, showcasing the bravery and dedication of the state police.
The Union Home Ministry released a list of 982 police, fire, home guard, and civil defense personnel receiving medals for gallantry and service, a traditional practice leading up to Republic Day. This includes 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 756 Medals for Meritorious Service, highlighting the exemplary performance of officers and personnel nationwide.
Pride in Gadchiroli, the list includes naik constable Bitaji Veladi and constable Kare Irpa Atram, who died fighting Left Wing Extremism. Other awardees include Constable Mohan Lacchu Usendi, Assistant Inspector Amol Phadtare, and others. Additional police leaders, such as DCP Balkrishna Yadav, recognized for implementing vital projects like CCTV surveillance and tactical communications, were also honored as meritorious service awardees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- police
- Republic Day
- medals
- gallantry
- service
- Gadchiroli
- Naxalism
- bravery
- recognition
ALSO READ
Honoring Heroes: Republic Day Gallantry Awards 2026
Britain to Launch National Police Service: A 'British FBI'
Mobile net services in restored in Assam districts
Gadchiroli Police Establish Mobile Assistance Centre to Counter Naxal Menace
Tribunal Overturns Decision: Fallen Wing Commander Recognized for Service