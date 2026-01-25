Honoring Bravery: Maharashtra Police Recognized for Gallant Service

Seventy-five Maharashtra police officers have been honored with medals on Republic Day, with 31 personnel from Gadchiroli recognized for gallantry in combating Naxalism. An official disclosed the awardees as part of Republic Day celebrations, showcasing the bravery and dedication of the state police.

The Union Home Ministry released a list of 982 police, fire, home guard, and civil defense personnel receiving medals for gallantry and service, a traditional practice leading up to Republic Day. This includes 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 756 Medals for Meritorious Service, highlighting the exemplary performance of officers and personnel nationwide.

Pride in Gadchiroli, the list includes naik constable Bitaji Veladi and constable Kare Irpa Atram, who died fighting Left Wing Extremism. Other awardees include Constable Mohan Lacchu Usendi, Assistant Inspector Amol Phadtare, and others. Additional police leaders, such as DCP Balkrishna Yadav, recognized for implementing vital projects like CCTV surveillance and tactical communications, were also honored as meritorious service awardees.

