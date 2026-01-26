Left Menu

Asharikandi: Terracotta Legacy at Republic Day Parade

Assam showcased its renowned Asharikandi terracotta craft village during the Republic Day parade. The state's tableau highlighted the cultural and economic significance of this traditional craftsmanship. Generations of families have preserved the art, symbolizing cultural pride and sustainable development, gaining global recognition and fostering self-reliance.

Assam's Asharikandi terracotta craft village took center stage at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, highlighting its esteemed craftsmanship.

The tableau from Assam showcased Asharikandi in Dhubri district, renowned for its traditional terracotta artisans, renowned for preserving this cultural heritage for over a century.

The display featured a striking terracotta doll with earthen lamps, bamboo fencing, and a Moyurponkhi boat, illustrating Assam's cultural richness, with artisans creating divine figures and women celebrating their craft in song.

