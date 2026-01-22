Left Menu

Textile Triumph: India's Path to Self-Reliance and Global Recognition

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh praised India's textile sector for its employment role and strategic importance in national development. Speaking at NIFT Gandhinagar's 40th foundation day, Singh highlighted strides in indigenous textile production, crucial for both economic strength and global reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh spotlighted the pivotal role of India's textile sector in boosting employment, during a key address on Thursday. Speaking during the 40th foundation day celebration of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Gandhinagar, Singh emphasized textiles as a cornerstone of economic vitality.

He discussed India's journey toward self-reliance in textile production, particularly for the Indian Air Force's specialised gear, made possible due to institutions like NIFT. Singh noted that such advancements underline the nation's move towards greater indigenisation and global prestige.

NIFT Gandhinagar Director Dr. Sameer Sood highlighted the institution's role in nurturing industry leaders, asserting that India's progression towards becoming a developed nation is well within reach with continued commitment from sectors like fashion and textiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

