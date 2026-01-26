Left Menu

West Bengal's Vibrant Tableau Celebrates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

West Bengal's Republic Day tableau highlighted figures like Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Rabindranath Tagore, celebrating 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The float depicted historic moments from India's freedom movement and included cultural icons, emphasizing a theme of national pride and progress through self-reliance.

In a vivid display of cultural heritage, West Bengal's tableau graced the Kartavya Path on Monday, showcasing notable figures like Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Rabindranath Tagore in a grand representation dedicated to the national song 'Vande Mataram', marking its 150th anniversary.

The tableau's design also commemorated pivotal moments from India's freedom movement, featuring iconic personalities such as Khudiram Bose and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, emphasizing Bengal's significant role in the struggle for independence.

This year's parade theme 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat' highlighted both historical reverence and the nation's ongoing path towards self-reliance, reflecting a tapestry of cultural diversity and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

