Judiciary's Independence: Non-Negotiable and Government-Free

During the G V Pandit Memorial Lecture at ILS Law College, Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted that the transfer of judges is strictly an internal judiciary matter, devoid of governmental interference.

Justice Bhuyan reiterated that judicial independence is a fundamental constitutional aspect, essential for sustaining the institution's relevance and credibility.

He warned that any erosion in judicial credibility would leave the judiciary ineffective, despite its presence, emphasizing the necessity to safeguard its independence.

