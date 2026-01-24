Judiciary's Independence: Non-Negotiable and Government-Free
Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the judiciary's independence in judge transfers, stating it's an internal matter beyond government influence. He reinforced that the judiciary's credibility and independence are crucial, warning that losing these could undermine its legitimacy and relevance, speaking at G V Pandit Memorial Lecture.
During the G V Pandit Memorial Lecture at ILS Law College, Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted that the transfer of judges is strictly an internal judiciary matter, devoid of governmental interference.
Justice Bhuyan reiterated that judicial independence is a fundamental constitutional aspect, essential for sustaining the institution's relevance and credibility.
He warned that any erosion in judicial credibility would leave the judiciary ineffective, despite its presence, emphasizing the necessity to safeguard its independence.
