Taiwan on High Alert: Monitoring China's Military Moves

Taiwan is closely monitoring recent developments within China's military leadership, following the investigation of top general Zhang Youxia and senior officer Liu Zhenli. The Taiwan defense minister asserted that the nation will maintain its defense posture due to China's ongoing military maneuvers around the island.

Zhang Youxia, a key military ally of President Xi Jinping with combat experience, is under investigation for potential violations. China has maintained a stance of asserting sovereignty over Taiwan, conducting frequent military activities near the island as part of its pressure campaign.

Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo emphasized the importance of gathering comprehensive intelligence on Chinese military and political actions. He reassured lawmakers that Taiwan would not weaken its defense capabilities, given rising threats and China's increased defense spending.