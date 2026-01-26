Bikaner's Golden Heritage: Usta Art Celebrated at Republic Day Parade

During the Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path, Rajasthan's tableau highlighted the renowned Usta art tradition of Bikaner, noted for its intricate gold inlay on camel hide.

Titled 'Golden Touch of the Desert: Bikaner Gold Art (Usta Art)', the display celebrated a royal craft that symbolizes Rajasthan's artistic finesse and sustainable cultural inheritance.

The tableau portrayed this exquisite form, originally introduced from Iran and blossoming under Mughal support, now flourishing in Bikaner since the era of Raja Rai Singh.

The mastery in crafting involves shaping camel hide and applying a munavvati technique with 24-carat gold and natural dyes, resulting in a radiant and durable finish. Although initially utilized for camel-skin kupis and decorative items, the craft's scope now extends to wood, marble, glass, and architecture surfaces.

The forefront of the display featured an artist with a Ravanhatta, Rajasthan's signature folk instrument, symbolizing the ongoing vitality of this tradition.

Side segments showcased Usta Art adorned surahis and glowing lamps, emphasizing the craft's regal polish, alongside dynamic depictions of artisans at work.

At the tableau's rear, a grand camel with an attendant rider paid homage to the desert's royal lineage, with elaborate leatherwork in Usta patterning displayed in ornamental arches, epitomizing the craft's adaptability and preservation.

Folk dancers punctuated the presentation, adding a lively rhythm, offering Usta Art as a gleaming representation of Rajasthan's rich heritage.

