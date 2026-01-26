Left Menu

Bikaner's Golden Heritage: Usta Art Celebrated at Republic Day Parade

Rajasthan's Republic Day tableau showcased Bikaner's Usta art, renowned for its gold inlay work on camel hide. This traditional craft from Iran, refined under Mughal rule, highlights exquisite craftsmanship and cultural significance. The parade depicted its artistry, rooted in Rajasthan's heritage, through dynamic visuals and folk performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:44 IST
Bikaner's Golden Heritage: Usta Art Celebrated at Republic Day Parade
  • Country:
  • India

During the Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path, Rajasthan's tableau highlighted the renowned Usta art tradition of Bikaner, noted for its intricate gold inlay on camel hide.

Titled 'Golden Touch of the Desert: Bikaner Gold Art (Usta Art)', the display celebrated a royal craft that symbolizes Rajasthan's artistic finesse and sustainable cultural inheritance.

The tableau portrayed this exquisite form, originally introduced from Iran and blossoming under Mughal support, now flourishing in Bikaner since the era of Raja Rai Singh.

The mastery in crafting involves shaping camel hide and applying a munavvati technique with 24-carat gold and natural dyes, resulting in a radiant and durable finish. Although initially utilized for camel-skin kupis and decorative items, the craft's scope now extends to wood, marble, glass, and architecture surfaces.

The forefront of the display featured an artist with a Ravanhatta, Rajasthan's signature folk instrument, symbolizing the ongoing vitality of this tradition.

Side segments showcased Usta Art adorned surahis and glowing lamps, emphasizing the craft's regal polish, alongside dynamic depictions of artisans at work.

At the tableau's rear, a grand camel with an attendant rider paid homage to the desert's royal lineage, with elaborate leatherwork in Usta patterning displayed in ornamental arches, epitomizing the craft's adaptability and preservation.

Folk dancers punctuated the presentation, adding a lively rhythm, offering Usta Art as a gleaming representation of Rajasthan's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
2
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026