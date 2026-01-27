Unveiling Ancient Wisdom: A Breakthrough in Ayurvedic Manuscript Research

In a remarkable initiative fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, more than 33 scholars converged at the CSU Puranattukara Campus in Thrissur for a two-week workshop dedicated to Ayurvedic manuscripts.

Organized by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences in partnership with the Central Sanskrit University, the program aimed to document, digitize, and utilize classical Ayurvedic texts, creating a significant scholarly impact. Key areas covered included manuscriptology, palaeography, and technical Ayurvedic terminology, featuring hands-on sessions in transliteration.

As a result, five rare manuscripts have been transliterated, offering fresh avenues for advanced research. This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to preserve India's traditional medical knowledge, contributing to the broader narrative of evidence-based Ayurveda.

(With inputs from agencies.)