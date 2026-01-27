Left Menu

Unveiling Ancient Wisdom: A Breakthrough in Ayurvedic Manuscript Research

A workshop on Ayurvedic manuscripts was held at the CSU Puranattukara Campus, involving 33 scholars. This event focused on manuscriptology, transliteration, and the digitization of texts, resulting in the transliteration of five rare manuscripts. Collaboration between CCRAS and CSU aims to preserve India's regional medical heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable initiative fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, more than 33 scholars converged at the CSU Puranattukara Campus in Thrissur for a two-week workshop dedicated to Ayurvedic manuscripts.

Organized by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences in partnership with the Central Sanskrit University, the program aimed to document, digitize, and utilize classical Ayurvedic texts, creating a significant scholarly impact. Key areas covered included manuscriptology, palaeography, and technical Ayurvedic terminology, featuring hands-on sessions in transliteration.

As a result, five rare manuscripts have been transliterated, offering fresh avenues for advanced research. This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to preserve India's traditional medical knowledge, contributing to the broader narrative of evidence-based Ayurveda.

