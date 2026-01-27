Left Menu

Kanye West's Apology and Mental Health Journey

Rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, apologized for antisemitic remarks, blaming a manic episode related to bipolar disorder. Ye published an apology in the Wall Street Journal, attributing his behavior to undiagnosed mental illness. He is committed to accountability and change, acknowledging his wife's support in seeking help.

Updated: 27-01-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:24 IST
Rapper Ye, known globally as Kanye West, has publicly apologized for making antisemitic and offensive remarks, attributing them to a manic episode linked to a previously undiagnosed brain condition.

Ye's comments had significant repercussions, leading him to apologize through a full-page Wall Street Journal statement titled 'To those I've Hurt.' He expressed deep regret for his past actions.

Citing a bipolar type-1 diagnosis, Ye said he hit rock bottom before seeking medical help. He credited his wife, Bianca Censori, for encouraging treatment and aims for accountability and meaningful change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

