Kanye West's Apology and Mental Health Journey

Rapper Ye, known globally as Kanye West, has publicly apologized for making antisemitic and offensive remarks, attributing them to a manic episode linked to a previously undiagnosed brain condition.

Ye's comments had significant repercussions, leading him to apologize through a full-page Wall Street Journal statement titled 'To those I've Hurt.' He expressed deep regret for his past actions.

Citing a bipolar type-1 diagnosis, Ye said he hit rock bottom before seeking medical help. He credited his wife, Bianca Censori, for encouraging treatment and aims for accountability and meaningful change.

(With inputs from agencies.)