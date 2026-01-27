Actor Kamaal R Khan Sent to Judicial Custody in Oshiwara Firing Case

Actor and producer Kamaal R Khan has been remanded to judicial custody for two weeks in connection with the Oshiwara firing case. His appearance at the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Tuesday marked the conclusion of his police custody period. Khan's legal counsel submitted a bail application to the metropolitan magistrate.

The court is expected to announce the date for the next hearing soon. Meanwhile, investigations into the Oshiwara firing incident are ongoing, with law enforcement officials scrutinizing evidence and collecting witness testimonies.

The Mumbai Police arrested Khan last week following his interrogation about the firearm discharge at a residential building in Oshiwara. Upon reviewing area CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses, police detained Khan. He allegedly confessed during questioning to using his licensed firearm in the incident. However, his lawyer, Nagesh Mishra, contends that the charges against Khan are fabricated.

Mishra argues that the allegations are incorrect, noting that the bullet from Khan's gun could not have traveled the distance claimed by police. He further alleges that influential Bollywood figures are pressuring the police to implicate Khan in the case. (ANI)

