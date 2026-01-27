Bharat Rang Mahotsav: A Vibrant Celebration of India's Theatrical Soul

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, emphasized the significance of theatre as a societal voice by inaugurating the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav. This edition of the National School of Drama's annual festival promises over 289 performances across various regions.

The event, highlighting theatre's role in bridging cultural divides and promoting Indian traditions, is set to feature diverse performances, including those by marginalized communities. It also launched NSD's radio station 'Rang Akash' and OTT platform 'Natyam'.

With a message from Prime Minister Modi underscoring theatre's cultural importance, the festival aims to strengthen international bonds through collaborations with global theatre academies, culminating on February 20th.

(With inputs from agencies.)