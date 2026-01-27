Left Menu

A Deep Freeze: South and Northeast Paralyzed by Winter Storms

A fierce winter storm swept across the Northeast and parts of the South, causing power outages and fatalities. Families, including Lisa Patterson's, were forced to seek shelter from dangerous conditions. The severe weather has led to at least 35 deaths, widespread power outages, and continued cold forecasts.

Updated: 27-01-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A sweeping winter storm has paralyzed the Northeast and the South, leaving scores without power and claiming multiple lives. Among the affected is Lisa Patterson from Nashville, who had to be evacuated to a warming shelter after losing power and access due to the storm.

The harsh weather conditions have already resulted in at least 35 reported deaths across affected states. Tragic incidents included three brothers who died after falling through ice in Texas and multiple fatalities across other states. Amid the chaos, communities are grappling with severe power outages, and many are huddling in shelters to escape the brutal cold.

The National Weather Service warns of ongoing dangerous temperatures, with forecasts predicting more severe weather on the horizon. Areas in the South continue to face treacherous icy conditions, major disruptions, and challenges in restoring power, highlighting the profound impact of these extreme winter conditions.

