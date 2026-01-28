Left Menu

Rise and Shine: 'One Battle After Another' Leads BAFTA Buzz

Action-packed dark comedy 'One Battle After Another' leads the BAFTA Film Awards nominations with 14 nods. The vampire thriller 'Sinners' is also recognized at Britain's top film awards. Meanwhile, Mattel launches a new doll line inspired by 'KPop Demon Hunters', the most-watched Netflix film.

The BAFTA Film Awards nominations highlighted an intense race on Tuesday, with action-packed dark comedy 'One Battle After Another' taking 14 nods. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary on a mission to save his kidnapped daughter.

Popular Netflix film 'KPop Demon Hunters' is spawning a new line of Mattel dolls, although the collaboration initially missed the holiday season frenzy. The film has garnered over 500 million views since June, making it Netflix's most popular release.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton aims to showcase new skills in her documentary 'Infinite Icon', and Philip Glass protests Trump's influence by withdrawing a world premiere from the Kennedy Center.

