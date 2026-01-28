Left Menu

Sparkling Savings: ORRA's Diamond Festival 2026 Shines Bright

ORRA Fine Jewellery's Diamond Festival 2026 promises exquisite craftsmanship and enticing offers. The festival spans major celebrations, enhancing the diamond-buying experience with exclusive discounts. ORRA, a leader in the diamond jewellery retail sphere, continues to innovate with its designs and trustworthy offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:10 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India: ORRA Fine Jewellery has launched its much-anticipated Diamond Festival 2026, aligning with the festive and celebratory spirit of January. The event showcases an impressive array of diamond jewellery, reflecting ORRA's reputation for expert craftsmanship and design innovation.

Customers are in for a treat with exclusive offers, including a flat 25% discount on necklace sets and a 10% cashback on every purchase. These deals underscore ORRA's commitment to providing quality and authenticity, making their diamonds perfect for personal milestones and festive gifts.

Established in 1888, ORRA has evolved into a leading diamond jewellery retailer in India, boasting 94 stores across 40 cities. Through its global design centers and master craftsmanship, ORRA has maintained a legacy of excellence, making it a favored destination for diamond jewellery enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

